Jollibee Group Opens First Multi-Brand State-of-the-Art Commissary in Cebu, Gearing for Accelerated VisMin and PH Growth

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire – 21 January 2026 - The Jollibee Group has formally inaugurated its newest – and its largest commissary in Visayas and Mindanao province - in Danao City, on January 8, 2026, a state-of-the-art facility designed to power the company's expanding manufacturing and logistics footprint across the rapidly growing VisMin region and the wider Philippines.



The inauguration was attended by national and local government leaders, including Cristina Roque, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry; Pamela Baricuatro, Governor of Cebu Province; Ace Durano, Cebu Provincial Administrator; Nito Durano, Mayor of Danao City; and Carmen Durano, Vice Mayor of Danao City.



Milestone Facility for a High-Growth Region



The Danao facility is the fourth—and largest—Jollibee Group commissary in Cebu and its first multi-brand, state-of-the-art commissary in the Philippines. It comes at a time of accelerating economic momentum in VisMin, driven by a strong tourism rebound, the rise of BPO hubs, expanding agribusiness exports, and growing manufacturing clusters—factors that continue to drive employment, consumer spending, and demand across the region.



Outfitted with advanced automation and integrated systems, the commissary is designed to support increasing demand across multiple Jollibee Group brands while generating efficiencies by consolidating equipment and production capabilities. This allows the Group to scale responsibly while upholding its standards for food quality, consistency, and operational excellence.



Supporting Brand Expansion and Same-Store Growth



The Danao Commissary supplies key ingredients and products for the Group's major brands, including Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, and Burger King. These brands continue to expand their store networks in VisMin while sustaining same-store sales growth.



The facility strengthens the Group's supply chain by supporting distribution centers serving Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao, as well as select areas in Luzon—ensuring reliability and scalability as the company accelerates its nationwide expansion.



Economic Impact



Speaking during the program, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Roque highlighted the broader economic impact of the investment.



"Every new commissary that the Jollibee Group opens represents more jobs, more security, and more growth for our local industries," Roque said. "As we open more commissaries, we are also encouraging more investments in our country while strengthening our supply chain."



Speaking at the inauguration, Joseph Tanbuntiong, Chief Executive Officer of Jollibee Group Philippines and Global Head of Jollibee Brand, underscored the strategic importance of the new facility to both the company's domestic and global growth.



"The opening of the Danao Commissary is both a reflection of our journey and a new beginning," Tanbuntiong said. "Accelerating our growth by building on the strong momentum in Visayas and Mindanao is critical to our Philippine business."



The investment also highlights the Jollibee Group's confidence in Cebu as a strategic hub for manufacturing and logistics.



"This commissary underscores our confidence in Cebu—its people, its capability, and its role in our growth today and in the long term," he added.



Community Impact and Sustainability



Beyond strengthening operational capacity, the Danao Commissary is expected to deliver shared value for local communities, generating close to 500 jobs, with over 60% of the workforce coming from Danao City. At full capacity, the commissary will create 800 jobs.



Sustainability features were integrated into the facility's design and operations in line with the Jollibee Group's Joy for Tomorrow agenda. From Day 1 of commercial operation, the Danao Commissary operates on 99% renewable electricity from geothermal sources. It is also equipped with roof-mounted solar panels, rainwater-harvesting systems, energy-efficient equipment, and wastewater treatment systems—supporting responsible, future-ready growth.



Tanbuntiong said the inauguration marks the beginning of a shared journey among stakeholders involved in the project.



"The success of the Danao Commissary is a shared success—for Danao, for Cebu, and for the nation. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive, and more sustainable future."



The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a four-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.







To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

