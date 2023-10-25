Jollibee Invites Tacoma Locals to Try the Brand's Iconic Chickenjoy and Celebrate New Store Opening on Sunday, October 29

As the Jollibee Brand tracks towards their 100th store opening milestone, the new Tacoma store marks the global fast-food chain's second in the State of Washington

WEST COVINA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, a global restaurant brand that is lauded for its Chickenjoy fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and Peach Mango Pies, will open its second location in Washington on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Come treat yourself to "the best chain fried chicken in America," as declared by Eater.com, and newer menu additions, including baked cheddar mac 'n cheese, flaky biscuits, and the limited-edition Mango Pineapple Quencher.

Conveniently located within the Tacoma Mall at 4502 S. Steele Street in South Tacoma, Jollibee is prepared to serve the patrons of this major retail hub who are looking for a quick bite while out shopping. Tacoma is the third largest city in Washington by population and South Tacoma, specifically, has become a hotspot attracting visitors near and far due to its proximity to Seattle.

"We can't wait to extend the Jollibee experience to Tacoma residents with the city's first location opening this Sunday," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "The city of Tukwila welcomed us with open arms back in 2010, and ever since then, we have been planning to expand our presence in Washington so that both our established and soon-to-be fans can enjoy their favorite Jollibee dishes."

For those planning to check out the new Jollibee – Tacoma location, here are the key details:

Address: 4502 S. Steele Street, Suite 159, Tacoma, WA 98409

4502 S. Steele Street, Suite 159, 98409 Store Hours: 9AM - 10PM , seven days a week

, seven days a week How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out, and online ordering.

Don't forget to savor these must-try menu items when you visit:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy bone-in fried chicken. Also available in a spicy version.

: Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy bone-in fried chicken. Also available in a spicy version. Chicken Sandwich : A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

: A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun. Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices.

: The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices. Peach Mango Pie: Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light, and crispy crust. For a limited time, customers can try a tropical Coconut Pineapple Pie which features real pieces of coconut and pineapple.

Jollibee store openings in the U.S. are a celebration for loyal fans and first-time customers to gather as a community to satisfy their cravings for tasty food that is a delicious reminder of home for some, and a new, exciting treat for others. Across North America, Jollibee is making strides by expanding its footprint in markets such as Brooklyn, NY and Dallas, TX, before opening the brand's 100th store with the celebratory, invigorating energy that is customary at all Jollibee store openings.

Jollibee's new Tacoma store marks its 95th restaurant in North America and joins its existing location in Tukwila, Washington (1374 Southcenter Mall), which is where the brand first opened its doors in Washington back in 2010.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 16 brands with over 6,500 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

