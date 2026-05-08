Jollibee named No.1 Chicken Quick Service Restaurant in Southeast Asia by Euromonitor International



EQS Newswire / 08/05/2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Key Highlights:

No. 1 Chicken QSR in Southeast Asia: Jollibee ranked by Euromonitor International as the No. 1 Chicken Quick Service Restaurant in Southeast Asia, based on 2025 value sales (Consumer Foodservice 2026).

Jollibee ranked by Euromonitor International as the No. 1 Chicken Quick Service Restaurant in Southeast Asia, based on 2025 value sales (Consumer Foodservice 2026). Scaled and expanding regional footprint: Operates 1,658 stores across Southeast Asia, including 317 outside the Philippines, with potential for expansion in priority regional growth markets.

Operates 1,658 stores across Southeast Asia, including 317 outside the Philippines, with potential for expansion in priority regional growth markets. Built on strong consumer relevance: Growth driven by localized product innovation, mainstream customer appeal, and a consistently strong guest experience, with average Google ratings above four stars across key markets.

Growth driven by localized product innovation, mainstream customer appeal, and a consistently strong guest experience, with average Google ratings above four stars across key markets. Proven execution across diverse markets: Strong performance in the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Brunei, including recognition as the No. 1 Quick Service Restaurant brand in Vietnam and the No. 1 QSR by store network in Brunei, reflecting strong demand, accessibility, and market penetration.

Strong performance in the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Brunei, including recognition as the No. 1 Quick Service Restaurant brand in Vietnam and the No. 1 QSR by store network in Brunei, reflecting strong demand, accessibility, and market penetration. Strengthens Jollibee Group's international growth platform: Reinforces the Group's capability to build and scale category-leading restaurant brands globally through disciplined execution, strong fundamentals, and a deep understanding of local consumers. MANILA, PHILIPPINES -





Euromonitor International's ranking is based on its Limited-Service Restaurant classification, which includes fast food and takeaway formats. The assessment draws on comprehensive research methods, including in-country research, store checks, trade interviews, and company analysis, to determine market size and competitive positioning across the region.



As of December 31, 2025, Jollibee operates 1,658 stores across Southeast Asia, anchored by its strong base in the Philippines and a growing footprint in Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei. Outside the Philippines, the brand operates 317 stores in Southeast Asia, underscoring its potential for expansion in priority growth markets.



"Jollibee is well-positioned to scale significantly over time, supported by disciplined expansion and strong market fundamentals," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global President & CEO, Jollibee Group. "With 317 stores across Southeast Asia outside the Philippines, we have a solid platform for continued expansion in this high-growth region."



A Scalable Brand Built on Market Relevance



Across Southeast Asia, Jollibee has built broad market appeal by balancing menu localization with a consistent core brand experience. Markets such as Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei, and Malaysia demonstrate this strategy in action, combining signature items with locally resonant products and campaigns.



Customer feedback supports this approach. Jollibee stores in Vietnam, Singapore, and Brunei maintain Google ratings of at least four stars, with the brand's overall average rating across key Southeast Asian markets consistently above four.



Signature products Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti remain among the brand's top-selling items across markets and continue to drive repeat visits and strong customer affinity.



Ongoing product innovation reinforces brand relevance. Recent launches such as Spicy Nuggets, Spicy Spaghetti, and the Pistachio Kunafa Sundae sit alongside market-specific offerings like Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy in Malaysia, demonstrating how Jollibee localizes while maintaining brand consistency.



The customer mix across these markets reflects strong mainstream appeal.



"There's a common perception that Jollibee primarily serves Filipino customers outside the Philippines, but what we're seeing on the ground is very different," said Dennis Flores, President for the EMEAA Region. "In markets like Vietnam and Brunei, nearly all of our customers are locals, and in Singapore and Malaysia, locals make up most of our customer base. This tells us that great taste and a strong brand experience resonate beyond borders—it's something consumers choose, regardless of culture."



Strong Brand Equity Across Key Markets



In Vietnam, Jollibee was recently ranked the No. 1 Quick Service Restaurant by Euromonitor International despite not having the largest store network, underscoring the brand's strong same-store performance, consumer preference, and ability to lead the market on value sales rather than by footprint alone. It has expanded to 250 stores across more than 50 provinces and cities.



In Singapore, Jollibee has strengthened consumer engagement through locally relevant brand moments, including campaigns aligned with major cultural events. The brand was previously recognized as the No. 1 Fast Food Brand in Customer Service by The Straits Times, based on a nationwide consumer survey.



In Brunei, Jollibee stands as the No. 1 Quick Service Restaurant by store network, reflecting strong accessibility and brand presence across the country.



Driving the Jollibee Group's International Growth



Jollibee's brand strength is further reinforced by global recognitions that underscore both equity and execution. The brand was named among the Top 5 Strongest Restaurant Brands Globally in Brand Finance's Restaurants 25 ranking for 2026, earning an AAA brand strength rating that reflects strong consumer loyalty, consistency, and market relevance. This is complemented by recognition of product quality and taste in international publications, including a USA Today ranking of No. 1 Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken for two consecutive years.



For the



"This milestone underscores the strength of Jollibee as our flagship brand and our ability to build brands that connect across markets," Tanmantiong said. "It reflects years of disciplined execution—deep consumer understanding, strong operating systems, and a growth strategy that balances relevance with consistency. As we expand further, we remain focused on building brands that can scale while staying meaningful to the customers we serve."



As Jollibee continues to expand across Southeast Asia and other regions, the brand remains guided by the Group's purpose of spreading joy through superior taste, delivering food and experiences that resonate across cultures while maintaining consistency at scale.



"This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and franchisees across Southeast Asia who bring the Jollibee brand to life every day. Our growth is rooted in staying close to our customers, adapting to local tastes while consistently delivering the core favorites and experience people associate with Jollibee. We're grateful for the trust of our customers and remain focused on strengthening the brand across the region," Tanmantiong added.



*Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Foodservice 2026 edition, Foodservice Value sales in RSP, data for 2025. Fast food restaurants as per Limited-Service Restaurants category definition.

Hashtag: #Jollibee #No1ChickenQSR

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2026 - Jollibee has been ranked as the No. 1 Chicken Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) in Southeast Asia, according to Euromonitor International, based on 2025 value sales in its Consumer Foodservice 2026 study*. The recognition places Jollibee at the forefront of the region's chicken QSR category, underscoring the brand's sustained growth and strong consumer demand across multiple Southeast Asian markets.Euromonitor International's ranking is based on its Limited-Service Restaurant classification, which includes fast food and takeaway formats. The assessment draws on comprehensive research methods, including in-country research, store checks, trade interviews, and company analysis, to determine market size and competitive positioning across the region.As of December 31, 2025, Jollibee operates 1,658 stores across Southeast Asia, anchored by its strong base in the Philippines and a growing footprint in Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei. Outside the Philippines, the brand operates 317 stores in Southeast Asia, underscoring its potential for expansion in priority growth markets."Jollibee is well-positioned to scale significantly over time, supported by disciplined expansion and strong market fundamentals," said. "With 317 stores across Southeast Asia outside the Philippines, we have a solid platform for continued expansion in this high-growth region."Across Southeast Asia, Jollibee has built broad market appeal by balancing menu localization with a consistent core brand experience. Markets such as Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei, and Malaysia demonstrate this strategy in action, combining signature items with locally resonant products and campaigns.Customer feedback supports this approach. Jollibee stores in Vietnam, Singapore, and Brunei maintain Google ratings of at least four stars, with the brand's overall average rating across key Southeast Asian markets consistently above four.Signature products Chickenjoy and Jolly Spaghetti remain among the brand's top-selling items across markets and continue to drive repeat visits and strong customer affinity.Ongoing product innovation reinforces brand relevance. Recent launches such as Spicy Nuggets, Spicy Spaghetti, and the Pistachio Kunafa Sundae sit alongside market-specific offerings like Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy in Malaysia, demonstrating how Jollibee localizes while maintaining brand consistency.The customer mix across these markets reflects strong mainstream appeal."There's a common perception that Jollibee primarily serves Filipino customers outside the Philippines, but what we're seeing on the ground is very different," said. "In markets like Vietnam and Brunei, nearly all of our customers are locals, and in Singapore and Malaysia, locals make up most of our customer base. This tells us that great taste and a strong brand experience resonate beyond borders—it's something consumers choose, regardless of culture."In Vietnam, Jollibee was recently ranked the No. 1 Quick Service Restaurant by Euromonitor International despite not having the largest store network, underscoring the brand's strong same-store performance, consumer preference, and ability to lead the market on value sales rather than by footprint alone. It has expanded to 250 stores across more than 50 provinces and cities.In Singapore, Jollibee has strengthened consumer engagement through locally relevant brand moments, including campaigns aligned with major cultural events. The brand was previously recognized as the No. 1 Fast Food Brand in Customer Service by The Straits Times, based on a nationwide consumer survey.In Brunei, Jollibee stands as the No. 1 Quick Service Restaurant by store network, reflecting strong accessibility and brand presence across the country.Jollibee's brand strength is further reinforced by global recognitions that underscore both equity and execution. The brand was named among the Top 5 Strongest Restaurant Brands Globally in Brand Finance's Restaurants 25 ranking for 2026, earning an AAA brand strength rating that reflects strong consumer loyalty, consistency, and market relevance. This is complemented by recognition of product quality and taste in international publications, including a USA Today ranking of No. 1 Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken for two consecutive yearsFor the Jollibee Group , the recognition reinforces Jollibee's role as a key driver of international growth and highlights the Group's capability to scale restaurant brands across diverse markets through strong fundamentals and execution discipline."This milestone underscores the strength of Jollibee as our flagship brand and our ability to build brands that connect across markets," Tanmantiong said. "It reflects years of disciplined execution—deep consumer understanding, strong operating systems, and a growth strategy that balances relevance with consistency. As we expand further, we remain focused on building brands that can scale while staying meaningful to the customers we serve."As Jollibee continues to expand across Southeast Asia and other regions, the brand remains guided by the Group's purpose of spreading joy through superior taste, delivering food and experiences that resonate across cultures while maintaining consistency at scale."This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and franchisees across Southeast Asia who bring the Jollibee brand to life every day. Our growth is rooted in staying close to our customers, adapting to local tastes while consistently delivering the core favorites and experience people associate with Jollibee. We're grateful for the trust of our customers and remain focused on strengthening the brand across the region," Tanmantiong added.Hashtag: #Jollibee #No1ChickenQSR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Jollibee Group Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 19 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 33 countries.



The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.



To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com





News Source: Jollibee Group

News Source: Jollibee Group 08/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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