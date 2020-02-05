Jonathan Rich to Join GHRA as Consumer Sector Specialist

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Haskett Research Advisors (GHRA) is pleased to announce that Jonathan Rich will join as Managing Director and Consumer Sector Specialist in April of 2020.

Jonathan has been at J.P. Morgan Securities for 11 years as Consumer Specialist on the Cash Equities Trading Desk with coverage of Retailers, Restaurants, Consumer Staples and Cruise Lines. His timely and accurate coverage of sector and stock-moving events across the Consumer space is closely watched, leading Institutional Investor to rank as the #1 Consumer Specialist every year since the category's introduction in 2017.

John Argenti, President of GHRA, commented that "Consumer analysts and PMs praise Jonathan's ability to become an integral part of their daily process, and we look forward to offering this unique service to our clients".

Jonathan will be a welcome addition to GHRA's expanding and highly regarded research platform. He will expand GHRA's strong Consumer franchise which includes GHRA's retail analyst Chuck Grom, and restaurant analyst Jeff Farmer. Chuck noted: "I'm delighted that Jon will join GHRA and further strengthen our consumer franchise. Jon will have the opportunity at GHRA to pair his unique insights with our in-depth analysis and proprietary data".

Jonathan graduated from the City University of New York's Baruch College as Valedictorian with a BBA in Finance and Economics.

About Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

GHRA is an independent research boutique that publishes highly differentiated, independent research from top analysts for a targeted group of institutional investors. GHRA's analysts are supported by proprietary data and senior salespeople dedicated to research, and enjoy intellectual autonomy unencumbered by larger firm conflicts.

GHRA's current research platforms include: (1) Event-Driven: Don Bilson generates unique insights and ideas by analyzing and often anticipating significant strategic events such as activism, M&A, spin-offs and restructurings. (2) Retail: Chuck Grom is historically #1 and #2 ranked in polls such as Institutional Investors and Greenwich, and leads a senior team focused on Broadline, Grocer, Dollar and Hardline retailers utilizing proprietary GHRA data. (3) Restaurants: Jeff Farmer uses a custom and highly regarded valuation driver and ROIC framework for deep dives into thematic restaurant sector debates while also leveraging GHRA proprietary data (4) Industrials and Multi-Industry: John Inch has been a leading industrial equity research analyst for over 20 years and is supported by his longstanding senior team and unique data and (5) Insurance: Bill Wilt combines deep industry relationships with in-depth research valued both by investors and industry executives.

