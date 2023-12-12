12.12.2023 20:53:00

Jones Day Names 51 New Partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 51 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2024.

Jones Day names 51 new partners for 2024.

Jones Day names 51 new partners for 2024

"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Gregory M. Shumaker, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

The full announcement is also available on Jones Day's website. The list follows:

  • Catherine E. Arney, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New York
  • Sarah Batley, Global Disputes, London
  • Joseph J. Boylan, State Attorney General Enforcement Investigations & Litigation, Los Angeles
  • Richard M. Brodsky, Business & Tort Litigation, Detroit
  • Katie Brown, Corporate, London
  • Caitlin K. Cahow, Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Atlanta & Chicago
  • Daniel Chaney, Global Disputes, Perth
  • Zhaoxia Chen, Corporate, Düsseldorf
  • Benjamin Chouka, Corporate, Irvine
  • Diana Y. Defino, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Pittsburgh
  • Kyle A. Diamantas, Health Care & Life Sciences, Miami & Washington
  • Benjamin L. Ellison, Business & Tort Litigation, Minneapolis
  • David J. Feder, Issues & Appeals, Los Angeles
  • James Fidler, Global Disputes, London & Singapore
  • Brian R. Grady, Corporate, Cleveland
  • Kenneth M. Grose, Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus
  • Brian K. Grube, Antitrust & Competition Law, Cleveland
  • Jonathan D. Guynn, Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas
  • Christopher A. Hall, Business & Tort Litigation, Chicago
  • Odeshoo Hasdoo, Antitrust & Competition Law, Chicago
  • Lillian He, Global Disputes, Shanghai
  • Deborah R. Huerta, Real Estate, Chicago
  • Yury Kalish, Intellectual Property, Washington
  • Anne Kerneur, Corporate, Paris
  • Michael W. Kobb, Financial Markets, New York
  • Dustin M. Koenig, Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus
  • Guillermo E. Larrea, Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection, Mexico City
  • Enrique A. Lemus, Labor & Employment, Dallas
  • Brinton Lucas, Issues & Appeals, Washington
  • Mohamed Mahjoubi, Energy, Dubai
  • Aaron S. Markel, Labor & Employment, Detroit
  • John J. Nogueras, Financial Markets, New York
  • Giuseppina Pagano, Financial Markets, Milan
  • Claire Pauly, Global Disputes, Paris
  • Flavia Poujade, Real Estate, Paris
  • Blanca Puyol Martínez-Ferrando, Corporate, Madrid
  • Justin T. Roland, Corporate, New York
  • Matthew Rubenstein, Issues & Appeals, Minneapolis
  • Jason P. Samblanet, Financial Markets, Cleveland
  • Natalia Sauszyn, Financial Markets, Paris
  • Emily Brandes Sawers, Corporate, Minneapolis
  • James R. Saywell, Issues & Appeals, Cleveland
  • David Schindelheim, Corporate, Cleveland
  • Krunal P. Shah, Financial Markets, Atlanta
  • Thomas L. Short, Financial Markets, Atlanta
  • Brian W. Sullivan, Financial Markets, Pittsburgh
  • Joseph C. Van Asten, Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas
  • Geoffroy van de Walle, Antitrust & Competition Law, Brussels
  • Caroline O. Van Wagoner, Business & Tort Litigation, San Diego
  • L. Matthew Waterhouse, Tax, New York
  • Robert A. Watts, Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, Atlanta

    • Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jones-day-names-51-new-partners-302013147.html

    SOURCE Jones Day

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Zinsentscheid steht an: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich kaum bewegt. Die Wall Street tendiert zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen. An den asiatischen Börsen konnten sich die Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen