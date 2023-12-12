Jones Day Names 51 New Partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 51 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2024.

"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Gregory M. Shumaker, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

The full announcement is also available on Jones Day's website. The list follows:

Catherine E. Arney , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New York

Sarah Batley , Global Disputes, London

Joseph J. Boylan , State Attorney General Enforcement Investigations & Litigation, Los Angeles

Richard M. Brodsky , Business & Tort Litigation, Detroit

Katie Brown , Corporate, London

Caitlin K. Cahow , Business Restructuring & Reorganization, Atlanta & Chicago

Daniel Chaney , Global Disputes, Perth

Zhaoxia Chen , Corporate, Düsseldorf

Benjamin Chouka , Corporate, Irvine

Diana Y. Defino , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Pittsburgh

Kyle A. Diamantas , Health Care & Life Sciences, Miami & Washington

Benjamin L. Ellison , Business & Tort Litigation, Minneapolis

David J. Feder , Issues & Appeals, Los Angeles

James Fidler , Global Disputes, London & Singapore

Kenneth M. Grose , Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus

Brian K. Grube , Antitrust & Competition Law, Cleveland

Jonathan D. Guynn , Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas

Christopher A. Hall , Business & Tort Litigation, Chicago

Odeshoo Hasdoo , Antitrust & Competition Law, Chicago

Lillian He , Global Disputes, Shanghai

Deborah R. Huerta , Real Estate, Chicago

Yury Kalish , Intellectual Property, Washington

Anne Kerneur , Corporate, Paris

Michael W. Kobb , Financial Markets, New York

Dustin M. Koenig , Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus

Guillermo E. Larrea , Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection, Mexico City

Enrique A. Lemus , Labor & Employment, Dallas

Brinton Lucas , Issues & Appeals, Washington

Mohamed Mahjoubi , Energy, Dubai

Aaron S. Markel , Labor & Employment, Detroit

John J. Nogueras , Financial Markets, New York

Giuseppina Pagano , Financial Markets, Milan

Claire Pauly , Global Disputes, Paris

Flavia Poujade , Real Estate, Paris

Justin T. Roland , Corporate, New York

Matthew Rubenstein , Issues & Appeals, Minneapolis

Jason P. Samblanet , Financial Markets, Cleveland

Natalia Sauszyn , Financial Markets, Paris

Emily Brandes Sawers , Corporate, Minneapolis

James R. Saywell , Issues & Appeals, Cleveland

David Schindelheim , Corporate, Cleveland

Krunal P. Shah , Financial Markets, Atlanta

Thomas L. Short , Financial Markets, Atlanta

Brian W. Sullivan , Financial Markets, Pittsburgh

Joseph C. Van Asten , Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas

Geoffroy van de Walle , Antitrust & Competition Law, Brussels

Caroline O. Van Wagoner , Business & Tort Litigation, San Diego

L. Matthew Waterhouse , Tax, New York

Robert A. Watts , Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, Atlanta

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

