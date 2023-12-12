|
12.12.2023 20:53:00
Jones Day Names 51 New Partners
WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 51 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2024.
"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Gregory M. Shumaker, Managing Partner of Jones Day.
The full announcement is also available on Jones Day's website. The list follows:
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
SOURCE Jones Day
