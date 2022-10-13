Jones Fish Acquires Advanced Technical Aquatic Control

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Fish Hatcheries & Distributors, LLC ("Jones Fish" or the "Company"), a Fort Point Capital portfolio company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Advanced Technical Aquatic Control ("A.T.A.C."), a leading provider of pond and lake management services to developers, land management professionals and private homeowners. A.T.A.C. provides recurring lake management service programs and sells and services fountains and aerators. The acquisition of A.T.A.C., based in the Cincinnati metro area, represents a deepening of Jones Fish's presence in the Ohio Valley region.

Acquisition Deepens Jones Fish's Presence in the Ohio Valley Region

"A.T.A.C. is a strong competitor in the Ohio market, and their customer-centric approach and strong lake management business really impressed the Jones Fish leadership team," said Rob Jones, President of Jones Fish. "We're excited to welcome a talented group of biologists and employees to Jones Fish and look forward to continuing to build our footprint in the Ohio Valley," said Kelly Veatch, CEO of Jones Fish.

Rick Rogers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of A.T.A.C., commented, "This is an incredibly exciting time for the A.T.A.C. employees. I am grateful to have found an excellent home for the business I have built over the last 30 years, and I look forward to following the continued success of Jones Fish."

"A.T.A.C. is an ideal fit for our first acquisition and we are pleased that Rick Rogers has entrusted the Jones Fish team to continue serving his loyal customers," said Paul Lipson, Partner at Fort Point Capital. "We are thrilled to welcome A.T.A.C. to the Jones Fish family, and look forward to continuing to work towards our goal of building the leading independent lake management player in the United States.

Vorys, CliftonLarsonAllen, and Andra Partners advised Jones Fish.

About Jones Fish

Jones Fish, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is an industry leading provider of professional pond and lake management services. With scaled operations across seven markets, the Company offers a range of services including annual, recurring pond and lake treatment services, fish stocking, aeration systems and services, algae and aquatic weed management, and other related services. To learn more, please visit www.jonesfish.com.

About Fort Point Capital

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Fort Point Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market, business services companies in partnership with strong management teams. Fort Point Capital is currently investing from FPC Small Cap Fund II. To learn more, please visit www.fortpointcapital.com.

