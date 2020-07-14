Jones Health and Benefits Achieves Milestone with 10 Year Anniversary

ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jones Health and Benefits is celebrating a unique milestone for a small business. Nichelle Jones, owner, president and managing broker, announced that the Atlanta-based agency is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

"As a small business owner, I am excited to be celebrating my agency's 10th anniversary," said Jones. "I have enjoyed helping and advising my clients with affordable and creative health-related benefits and services over the years. Providing healthcare options to employer groups, retirees, and the self-employed has been rewarding to me professionally and personally. I look forward to many more years to come."

Jones specializes in consulting services, providing companies and individuals with the critical information needed to adequately plan for their current and future insurance needs. In-person or phone consultations are available to understand each client's situation and goals for a completely personalized approach.

Jones Health and Benefits is cognizant of the many insurance carriers and the plans they offer. Services are available for a myriad of circumstances encompassing emerging businesses, alternative healthcare programs, and ineligibility due to citizen status. The agency can help with coverage for disability, life, long-term care, and final expenses.

Employer groups and the self-employed encounter special challenges for locating affordable health insurance benefits and group plans. The agency can assist with services ranging from human resources consulting and employee benefit packages to maintaining compliance regulations and managing retiree benefits for enterprises of any size.

Medical insurance for international travel is particularly confusing for individuals. Many policies will only reimburse medical expenses after they've already been paid by the policy holder, while others won't cover injuries or illness outside the U.S. at all. Jones provides guidance for student exchange participants, expatriates and business executives, church and missionary groups, and travelers on extended stays.

Medicare can be one of the most confusing medical coverage plans in existence. The agency helps employers fulfill their obligation to employees in ways that are cost effective. Individuals can also receive guidance about health insurance policies that integrate with Medicare for more comprehensive coverage.

The 10th anniversary of Jones Health and Benefits marks a major milestone for the agency. It's a tribute to the agency's commitment to clients as a comprehensive resource for healthcare benefits and insurance in all sectors for employer groups, the self-employed, small businesses, and individuals planning for the future.

###

About Nichelle Jones

Nichelle Jones is a healthcare benefits expert and licensed agent with over 20 years of benefits administration and design experience with insurance carriers, benefits brokerages, and human resource departments. She holds an industry designation as a Registered Health Underwriter, a Masters of Arts in Organizational Management, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She's a member of the Georgia Association of Healthcare Executives, SHRM Atlanta, Dunwoody Chamber of Commerce, and is a former board member of ProWIN. Her expertise as an industry expert has been featured in print and broadcast media. Connect with her on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Nichelle Jones

Phone: 770-668-0797

Email: info@joneshealthandbenefits.com

Website: http://www.joneshealthandbenefits.com

SOURCE Jones Health and Benefits, LLC