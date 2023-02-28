|
28.02.2023 13:34:35
Jones Lang Lasalle Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $174.8 million, or $3.62 per share. This compares with $421.4 million, or $8.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $210.6 million or $4.36 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $5.60 billion from $5.95 billion last year.
Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $174.8 Mln. vs. $421.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.62 vs. $8.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.44 -Revenue (Q4): $5.60 Bln vs. $5.95 Bln last year.
