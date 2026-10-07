Jones Soda Expects Surge In Q3 Revenue; Maintains FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Jones Soda Co. (JSDA), a beverage company, on Wednesday announced preliminary net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, expecting significant growth than last year.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to meet fiscal 2026 guidance, which targets revenue to exceed $45 million, representing growth of more than 80% from 2025, and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Jones Soda expects third-quarter net revenue to be approximately $13.3 million, up about 196 percent from $4.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the first nine months of 2026, the company expects preliminary net revenue of approximately $36.0 million, up about 164 percent from $13.6 million in the year-ago period.

The company said the expected growth reflects strong sales through its club and direct-to-consumer channels, while social media activity generated greater awareness and engagement with the brand.

Regarding the fourth quarter, Jones Soda said it expects continued strength in direct-to-consumer and club channels, complemented by the launch of Jones products with additional retailers.

The firm is actively developing new partnerships, which would be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The shares closed 60 cents or 2.50 percent higher at $0.2460 on Tuesday on the OTC markets.