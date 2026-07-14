Jones Ventures INTL Acquisition Announces Pricing Of 20 Mln Units IPO At $10/shr

(RTTNews) - Jones Ventures INTL Acquisition1 Corp. (JONEU) Tuesday said that it has priced its Initial Public Offering or IPO of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit, thus raising $200 million in gross proceeds before expenses.

The blank cheque acquisition company said that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-eighth of a Class A ordinary share upon the completion of its initial business combination.

The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on July 14 under the ticker symbol JONEU. Once the securities comprising the units begin trading separately, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade under the ticker symbols JONE and JONER, respectively.

The company said that Jones Trading Institutional Services LLC is serving as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The underwriters have also been given a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the IPO price to cover any over-allotments, it added.