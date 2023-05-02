Jones Walker Strengthens State and Local Tax Practice in Northeast

Adds attorneys in DC and New York

NEW ORLEANS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that the firm has welcomed two new partners to its growing state and local tax (SALT) team, Chris Lutz and Kathleen Quinn.

Chris joins the Washington, DC office, and Katie joins the New York office. With the addition of former Barclays Capital partner and IRS veteran Alysse McLoughlin in 2021, these additions represent a strategic and continued expansion of the firm's SALT presence in the Northeast.

"We are pleased to welcome Chris and Katie to our growing state and local tax team. These additions and their combined practices allow us to expand our capabilities and also our geographic reach on a multistate basis, with a stronger presence in Illinois, New Jersey, and New York," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

The Jones Walker SALT team has some of the most experienced tax attorneys in the nation who guide clients through diverse state and local tax systems in many parts of the country. The SALT team attorneys are particularly poised to handle matters involving the oil and gas exploration and production, oilfield services, refining, mining, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, broadcasting, paper, and healthcare industries. The popular Cooking With SALT blog provides timely insights on recent legal and practical developments on matters involving income, franchise, net worth, gross receipts, sales/use, business and occupational license, severance, ad valorem property, and other miscellaneous taxes.

About Chris Lutz

Chris is a highly experienced state and local tax professional who provides sophisticated counsel to regional, national, and international businesses on the full spectrum of state and local income, sales and use, and related taxes. He works with companies across the country to develop effective tax strategies and resolve disputes heard before state courts and administrative tribunals. Chris' clients include publicly traded Fortune 500 corporations as well as midsize, privately held businesses; emerging growth companies; and startups with interests, investments, and operations in numerous industries, including financial services, insurance, technology, telecommunications, biopharmaceuticals, retail, automotive, and energy.

About Katie Quinn

Katie advises multinational, national, and regional businesses, as well as high-net-worth individuals, on the full spectrum of state and local tax matters, including income taxes and sales and use taxes. She has represented clients at every stage of state and local tax controversies, including audits, administrative hearings, trials, and administrative and judicial appeals. Katie's clients have interests, investments, and operations across a wide range of industries, including financial services, private equity, technology, retail, and media and entertainment. She also helps companies and industry organizations work with legislators and regulators across the country to develop effective, business-oriented tax laws and policy.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 135 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

skirk@joneswalker.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jones-walker-strengthens-state-and-local-tax-practice-in-northeast-301813271.html

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP