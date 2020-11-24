JOOX delivers K-pop's best and brightest for 5th straight year with 2020 MAMA (Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS) livestreaming and VOD, EXCLUSIVELY for users in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean culture is undeniably on an unstoppable roll, filling 2020 with explosive highlights, including BTS's "Dynamite" dominating and making history on Billboard; Blackpink winning the hearts of fans and even brands all over the world; and "Parasite" bagging the biggest win on the movie red carpet. With the glorious rise of K-pop culture to global prominence, it is only fitting to end 2020 with a bang by celebrating everything awesome about its ultra-talented pool of artists! This is why, despite a challenging year felt by the global music industry, the Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS (MAMA) is returning strong this year, presenting a new virtual global music festival that further connects fans and artists!

JOOX, Asia's most dedicated music platform, is once again delivering the brightest year-end party by broadcasting this year's MAMA for the fifth straight year, proving its commitment to contributing to the K-pop genre's meteoric rise. The full K-pop experience is also elevated by advanced AI technology to the next level, with simultaneous AI-powered subtitle translation on JOOX, making sure that fans won't miss a step and enjoy the content they love without language barriers.

Your favorite K-pop stars will be out and shining bright on December 6, 2020 (Sunday) for 2020 MAMA, which will be fully presented online for the first time in its history! BTS, GOT7, IZ*ONE, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, NCT, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TREASURE, TWICE and more are expected to show ground-breaking stages and mega-stage performances! Promising a celebration like no other with the theme "NEW-TOPIA", 2020 MAMA aims to present fans a new world amid the new normal brought about by the current pandemic bolstered by the power of music. Proving the growing anticipation from fans around the world, the number of fan votes already topped last year's total votes. Voting period will continue until December 5 on the MAMA official website!

Who will win the coveted prizes and be named 2020's Artist of the Year and Worldwide Fans' Choice award? Which of your favorite hits will bag the Song of the Year award and Album of the Year award? Stay tuned on who this year's big winners are in 2020 MAMA on JOOX, with a star-studded nominees' list that includes BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, IU, Seventeen, TWICE, Zico and many more! Check out JOOX's extensive K-pop karaoke catalogue including Blackpink's latest hits and sing along with your favorite songs to support your beloved idols too!

MAMA 2020 (December 6, Sunday) Red Carpet Award Ceremony Malaysia (exclusive) 3 PM local time 5 PM local time

Angie Tan, Head of JOOX Malaysia, said, "K-Pop is growing stronger than ever as a pop culture phenomenon. Not only is JOOX proud to be delivering MAMA, the most sought-after K-Pop annual event, straight to K-Pop fans' hearts and minds for the 5th consecutive year, we are also glad to be continuously expanding our music library and karaoke catalogue with the hottest K-Pop tracks."

Can't get enough of K-pop? Replay your favorite 2020 MAMA performances and award presentations again and again through six months of video-on-demand on the JOOX app! You can sing and dance with the stars whenever you like!

Always stay on the beat of the latest and the hottest K-pop tracks! Enjoy your favorite K-Pop music and live performances anytime, anywhere by downloading JOOX on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Download now to start your premium music journey today!

SOURCE JOOX