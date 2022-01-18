Jordan Cohen Joins the LauraMac Team

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LauraMac, a provider of technology to the mortgage capital markets, announced the hiring of Jordan Cohen as Vice President and General Manager of its Loan Acquisition System ("LAS") line of business. In this role Jordan will have responsibility for setting the vision for this business line along with product strategy, design, roadmapping and client success.

Jordan has spent more than 20 years in the mortgage business. Starting with Countrywide Capital Markets, he worked on mortgage loan transactions, including the trading, deal structuring, due diligence, settlement, and operations. He carried this experience to start up an asset management company and an advisory firms before his most recent role leading lending partnerships for Better Mortgage.

"We are thrilled to have Jordan join LauraMac," said Bob Fulton, CEO LauraMac. "His experience in the mortgage capital markets is a welcome addition to our already accomplished team in this area. Continuing to add industry experts like this is what makes LauraMac a leader and innovator in mortgage technology."

LauraMac was formed in 2019 by a team of leaders with deep experience in both the secondary and capital markets and technology development. The LauraMac Platform is highlighted by its configurable workflow to script loan reviews, an advanced rules engine to automate tasks and findings, and a curative process to identify and resolve findings with counterparties. Beyond automation, the Platform provides a vibrant ecosystem where users interact with clients, vendors, and service providers in a secure, transparent, and efficient environment.

LauraMac continues to establish itself as an industry leader in mortgage technology. The power of the LauraMac Platform is in the versatility of its design.

About LauraMac

LauraMac provides an integrated platform for the mortgage industry with products for loan acquisition, third party due diligence, servicing boarding and document and data management. The LauraMac team is comprised of mortgage professionals who are passionate about innovating and executing for their client's success. The company has offices in Irvine, CA, Denver, CO, and Seattle, WA. More information can be found at www.LauraMac.com.

