Jose R. Pocaterra Elected Chairman of the CITGO Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CITGO Petroleum Corporation Board of Directors announced today that Jose R. Pocaterra has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Pocaterra brings more than 20 years of financial professional experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Pocaterra held various positions in the Budget, Planning and Financial Reporting area for Sincrudos de Oriente (SINCOR), a joint venture between Petróleos de Venezuela, TOTAL and EQUINOR for the production and upgrading of extra-heavy oil in the Orinoco Belt in Venezuela. His background also includes roles in procurement for U.S.-based Energy Logistics Inc. in Houston, data analysis for Swift Oil & Gas in Mobile, Ala. during the Deepwater Horizon crisis, and various financial advisory roles in Europe.

"On behalf of the Board, we congratulate Mr. Pocaterra on his new leadership role, where his vast experience in finances, planning and crisis management will contribute greatly to CITGO's success," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "This is an important time for CITGO, and under his strategic guidance we will continue working together to strengthen the company's position for the challenges to come."

Mr. Pocaterra is a senior financial, business, and planning professional with more than 20 years of international experience in the operational, marketing, and financial fields of the oil and gas industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Santa María, Venezuela; a postgraduate diploma in corporate finance from Universidad Metropolitana, Venezuela; an MBA certificate from the University of Texas; and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program of the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administración (IESA) School of Management, Venezuela.

About CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation owns and operates three large-scale, highly complex refineries, with a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Lemont, Illinois; and Corpus Christi, Texas, has ownership/equity interest in 40 active refined product storage and transfer terminals, and has access to over 120 third-party and related party terminals through exchange, terminaling and similar arrangements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jose-r-pocaterra-elected-chairman-of-the-citgo-board-of-directors-301227826.html

SOURCE CITGO Corporation