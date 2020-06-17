|
17.06.2020 01:00:00
Josemaria Announces Election of Directors and Annual General and Special Meeting Results
VANCOUVER, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular dated May 5, 2020 (the "Circular") for the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 16, 2020 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below. View PDF
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Christine Batruch
114,813,561
99.94
73,030
0.06
Paul Conibear
114,883,884
100.00
2,707
0.00
Ashley Heppenstall
114,881,844
100.00
4,747
0.00
Ron Hochstein
114,382,136
99.56
504,455
0.44
Adam Lundin
114,882,390
100.00
4,201
0.00
Jack Lundin
114,880,351
99.99
6,240
0.01
Wojtek Wodzicki
114,879,290
99.99
7,301
0.01
As previously announced and in order to conform with industry corporate governance recommendations regarding the maximum number of non-executive director appointments per individual, Mr. Lukas Lundin did not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting. Mr. Lukas Lundin continues to serve the Corporation as a key advisor to the Board.
In addition, Shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the Circular and put forward at the Meeting, namely:
ABOUT JOSEMARIA
Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the trading symbol "JOSE".
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 16, 2020 at 19:00 Eastern time.
On behalf of Josemaria Resources,
Adam Lundin,
President and CEO
SOURCE Josemaria Resources Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOptimismus kehrt zurück: Wall Street im Rallymodus -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich fester -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen
Nachdem die US-Notenbank bekannt gab, ihr Kaufprogramm für Anleihen auszuweiten, verbuchten der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt kräftige Gewinne. An den US-Börsen setzte sich am Dienstag die Rally fort. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich erholt.