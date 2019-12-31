31.12.2019 23:30:00

Josemaria Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF.

As a result of the issuance of common shares pursuant to the terms of previously announced credit facilities, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 250,336,191 common shares with voting rights as at December 31, 2019.

ABOUT JOSEMARIA

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina.  The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the trading symbol "JOSE".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.  The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on December 31, 2019 at 5:30pm Eastern Time.

On behalf of Josemaria Resources,

Adam Lundin,
President and CEO

