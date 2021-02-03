Joseph Benedetti Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Employee Benefits Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Joseph Benedetti on board as a Principal & Employee Benefits Producer. Joseph joins Newfront from OneDigital Health and Benefits, where he was a client executive working with small and midsize employers. He brings 7 years of experience in the benefits industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joseph Benedetti to the Newfront team. He is known for his extensive employee benefits expertise and his deep ties throughout the Los Angeles area," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "We are excited to continue building our practice in Southern California, and Mr. Benedetti will be integral in extending our success from the past year."

"What really stood out to me about Newfront was the innovative and collaborative culture to improve the overall client experience.", said Mr. Benedetti. "I spent time interacting with the team to understand their vision for improving the client experience along with Newfront's ability to leverage technology in a meaningful way, It was a natural fit". Mr. Benedetti is based out of the Los Angeles area and supports clients across all of California.

About Newfront Insurance

Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States

