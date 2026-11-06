JOST Werke Q3 Adj. EBIT, Sales Up; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - JOST Werke SE (JST.DE), a German auto-parts company, reported a rise in its third-quarter adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, and sales. The company also upgraded its outlook for fiscal 2026.

The company's third-quarter adjusted EBIT was €41.6 million, up 11.8 percent from €37.2 million last year. The adjusted EBIT margin improved by 0.1 percentage to 9.8%.

Group sales rose 11.3 percent to €426.3 million from €383.2 million last year, driven by all three regions and all three business lines.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted EBIT to grow by 11 - 14 percent year-over-year, up from the earlier forecast of mid to high single-digit percentage increase. Adjusted EBIT margin would be 9.5% to 9.9%, up from 9.5% last year.

The company now expects annual sales to grow by 9 - 11 percent year-over-year, up from the previous guidance of growth in single-digit percentage.

The outlook reflects the current business performance and the seasonal slowdown as well as rising costs in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted EBIT was €145 million and sales were €1.534 billion.

The financial results for the third quarter would be released as scheduled on November 12.

JST.DE shares closed on the Xetra exchange Thursday at €57.80, up 1.05 percent.