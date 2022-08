Jounce Therapeutics: SELECT Trial Of Vopratelimab Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) reported top line data from the randomized phase 2 SELECT trial evaluating vopratelimab (vopra) in combination with pimivalimab versus pimivalimab alone in immunotherapy naïve, TISvopra biomarker-selected, second line non-small cell lung cancer patients. The company said the trial did not meet its primary endpoint of mean tumor change averaged over 9 and 18 weeks.

"The SELECT results do not support moving into registration studies as had been our previous goal. We will re-evaluate the vopra program in the context of our broader pipeline in the coming months," said Richard Murray, CEO.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics are down 24% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

