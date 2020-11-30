Journalist and Bestselling Author Charles Duhigg Honored as a Business News Visionary

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020-2021 Business News Visionary Awards have recognized Charles Duhigg for his outstanding body of work and influence on the profession.

Duhigg is one of 52 prominent business and financial journalists recognized for their transformative contributions to the profession.

His oral history and profile are available at www.NewsLuminaries.com and will be featured in a commemorative book to be published next year.

Duhigg currently serves as a writer for The New Yorker and host of "How To!," a weekly podcast produced for Slate. He is the author of two global bestselling books: "The Power of Habit" and "Smarter Faster Better."

In 2013, while a reporter for The New York Times, Duhigg and his colleagues received the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for their articles exposing the darker side of business practices at Apple and other technology companies.

"Charles Duhigg combines skillful reporting and voluminous research with a deft storytelling style to 'show,' not merely 'tell,' readers and listeners how to improve their lives and gain a better understanding of the world around them," said Dean Rotbart, chair and editor-in-chief of the Business News Visionary Awards.

Duhigg joins other Business News Visionary honorees, including Stephen J. Adler, editor-in-chief, Reuters; Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief, Fast Company; Andrew Ross Sorkin, author, columnist and anchor; Daniel Roth, editor-in-chief, LinkedIn News; Andy Serwer, editor-in-chief, Yahoo Finance; Nina Easton, co-chair of the Fortune Global Forum and Most Powerful Women; Stuart Varney, host, FOX Business Network; Karen Toulon, senior writer, Bloomberg News; David Faber, anchor and documentary producer, CNBC; and Adi Ignatius, editor-in-chief, Harvard Business Review.

Raised in New Mexico, one of ten siblings and half-siblings, Duhigg was weaned on the belief that 'those who can' have a duty to hold the powerful accountable, challenge bullies, and protect the poor, the injured, and the dispossessed.

"I had this sense (growing up) that was nothing that I couldn't do if I put my mind to it, and that's really been empowering," Duhigg explains in his oral history. "And, of course, that's true for everyone."

Duhigg attributes the enormous success of his two books to his style of storytelling, designed to deliver actionable advice. "One of the reasons people like [my books] is because [they] take these stories and draw insights from them that other people can use in their own lives," he says.

The Business News Visionary Awards are a continuation of the Business News Luminary Awards, which, in 2000, honored the top 100 business and financial journalists of the 20th century.

"The goal of this project extends beyond the celebration of the specific men and women who are profiled," notes Terri Thompson, who introduces each journalist's oral history.

"It is also to educate the public about the high standards to which these and so many other dedicated journalists have adhered and to offer a proven playbook for other journalists and journalism students to follow," she says. Thompson is the former director of the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University.

Rotbart is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, award-winning financial journalist, former columnist with The Wall Street Journal, author, and a news entrepreneur. He, along with a panel of more than two dozen distinguished nominating judges – including past award recipients and top business news organization editors and reporters – is responsible for selecting the 2020-2021 class of honorees.

