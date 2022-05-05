|
Journalist Tim Pool Chooses the Rumble Cloud Over AWS
Another independent voice chooses to use the cancel culture-free platform
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rumble announced that journalist and podcaster Tim Pool has moved hosting for his company, Timcast Media, to the Rumble Cloud. Pool, a successful podcaster and journalist famous for covering the Occupy Wall Street protests, has amassed millions of subscribers on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Pool's Timcast Media covers breaking news, politics, and culture. Timcast's movement to the Rumble Cloud follows Rumble's successful hosting of Truth Social.
"Tim Pool's decision to migrate to the Rumble Cloud is further proof that the Rumble Cloud is the preeminent free speech alternative to AWS and Google," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Rumble provides cutting-edge cloud service to independent and diverse voices without the threat of censorship or cancellation."
"I'm excited to join the Rumble Cloud," said Pool. "This is step one in utilizing and building more resilient infrastructure for communication amid the culture war and mass censorship."
About Rumble
Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/journalist-tim-pool-chooses-the-rumble-cloud-over-aws-301541011.html
SOURCE Rumble
