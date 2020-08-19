|
19.08.2020 23:23:00
Journey Energy Inc. Provides Banking Update
CALGARY, AB, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") announces an extension to the forbearance agreement with its banking syndicate.
Journey reports that it has reached an agreement with its syndicate of lenders to extend the current forbearance agreement until September 2, 2020. Journey and its lending syndicate continue to be in regarding its bank borrowings. This extension of the forbearance period will allow Journey additional time to keep pursuing a solution. The company will issue another update on or before September 2, 2020 as discussions progress.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street rutscht unter Nulllinie -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz
Die US-Börsen fanden am Mittwoch keine feste Richtung. Der heimische Markt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas fester, auch der DAX legte zu. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am Mittwoch auf unterschiedlichen Terrains.