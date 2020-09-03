|
03.09.2020 01:05:00
Journey Energy Inc. Provides Banking Update
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") announces an extension to the forbearance agreement with its banking syndicate.
Journey reports that it has reached an agreement with its syndicate of lenders to extend the current forbearance period until September 11, 2020. Journey and its lending syndicate continue to be in discussions regarding the outstanding bank debt. This extension of the forbearance period will allow Journey and the syndicate additional time to keep pursuing a solution for the borrowings. The company will issue another update on or before September 11, 2020 as discussions progress.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich Anleger letztlich vorsichtig. Der DAX etablierte sich über der 13.000-Punktemarke. Während es in Japan ins Plus ging, waren die Vorzeichen an den chinesischen Börsen rot.