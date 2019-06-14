|
14.06.2019 21:32:00
Journey Energy Inc. Reports on Voting from the 2019 Shareholders Meeting
CALGARY, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (JOY – TSX) ("Journey" or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on June 13, 2019.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting
On a vote by a show of hands, the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at six members. The number in respect of the vote is based on the proxies received.
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
21,194,305
100
-
0.00
2. Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Corporation:
Nominees
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Howard Crone
16,106,886
74.78
5,432,408
25.22
Dana Laustsen
21,533,794
99.97
5,500
0.03
Ryan Shay
21,539,194
100.00
100
0.00
Craig Hansen
21,539,194
100.00
100
0.00
Jeffrey Bowers
21,539,194
100.00
100
0.00
Alex Verge
21,427,348
99.48
111,946
0.52
3. Appointment of Auditor
On a vote by a show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers of the vote are based on the proxies received.
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
21,418,444
100.00
-
0.00
SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.
