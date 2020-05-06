Journeys at Home for Asian Luxury Travellers by dREAMSCAPE

dREAMSCAPE, Asia -based luxury travel operator designed for Asian luxury travellers, has launched a series of educational programs from the world's best luxury providers during #StayHome called Journeys at Home.

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dREAMSCAPE has launched Journeys at Home, a series of educational programs from the world's best luxury providers around the world to inspire the Asian Luxury Travellers before their travel and during the #StayHome. There is increasingly high growth in luxury travel from South East Asia. This group of clienteles are reshaping the definition 'luxury' as they bring their own needs and expectations into the industry.

Many of the prestigious hospitality brands find market from South East Asia both attractive and challenging to penetrate. As one of the only luxury travel operators focusing on Asian luxury travellers, the Journeys at Home initiative catch immediately the interests of brands likes the Singita Resorts. Asian luxury travellers in Indonesia and Singapore can now interact first class: a virtual guided safari adventure in Grumeti Private Game Reserve Tanzania with Singita, a home wine-tasting tips by three experts from Monte Carlo Bay & Resorts, a cooking master class from an award-winning chef around the world, making signature cocktails like Le Bristol Paris, beauty and wellness experiences by our favourite brand such as Aman and Six Senses Resorts, or simply become a ranger at One&Only Wolgan Valley, a fun workbook to do with the little ones. Travel enthusiasts can access these insider tips anytime anywhere through our upgraded website, especially design for Asian luxury travellers residing in the region at www.my-dreamscape.com .

"These interactions are a great entry for luxury brands to enter into South East Asia," says Fitri Tresnawida, Chief Travel Designer of dREAMSCAPE Group. "Take away the COVID-19, many high net worth in Singapore and Indonesia are still unfamiliar with the boutique luxury brands and destination product knowledge. Therefore they rely so much upon following their circles. Even for us, it can be difficult to persuade new routes and products without our clients' circle influence. In addition to the current pandemic situation, Journeys at Home by dREAMSCAPE is educational and life-changing."

One thing that dREAMSCAPE can be sure of that new habits will stay. Our clients care more about health and value better quality time with friends and extended families. They notice more the beauty of being in nature and taking a short break. Travel will not end, but it will evolve. Luxury travel will be more attractive post COVID-19 as high net worth travellers will avoid populated areas and mass activities. dREAMSCAPE target focus and innovation are refreshing both to the eyes of Asian Luxury Travellers and luxury hospitality brands who are interested in entering the SoutheastAsia market.

