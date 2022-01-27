SAN MARINO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the publication centennial of James Joyce's groundbreaking modernist novel Ulysses, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens will present an academic conference, "Joycean Cartographies: Navigating a New Century of Ulysses," Feb. 2–4, 2022, via livestream and in person.

James Joyce'sUlysses uses Dublin as a map as well as a palimpsest upon which to inscribe the author's vision of worlds past and present. This conference will explore approaches to literary study that make clearer the verbal and nonverbal coordinates of Joyce's literary terrain and their global expressions. Topics will range from forms of visualization (schemas, maps, charts, word indexes) to decolonization, intertexts and intermedia, mapping as metaphor, and places as texts, in an effort to open up new ways of reading. In tandem with the conference, The Huntington is presenting the exhibition "Mapping Fiction" on novels and maps from the 16th through the 20th century, including a newly acquired series of engraved maps derived from Ulysses, made by the artist David Lilburn.

Huntington President Karen R. Lawrence, one of four members of the program committee for the conference, is a Joyce scholar whose books include The Odyssey of Style in Ulysses (Princeton University Press, 1982), Transcultural Joyce (Cambridge University Press, 1998), and Who's Afraid of James Joyce? (University Press of Florida, 2010). "My passion for Joyce is linked to his capacious imagination, the broadest and deepest I have ever encountered, with the possible exception of Shakespeare's," Lawrence said. The three other program committee members are Kevin Dettmar, the W.M. Keck Professor of English and director of The Humanities Studio at Pomona College; Colleen Jaurretche, continuing lecturer in the Department of English at UCLA; and Karla Nielsen, curator of literary collections at The Huntington.

HOW TO ATTEND

IN PERSON

Registration for the two-day conference (Thurs., Feb. 3, and Fri., Feb. 4) is $25. An optional lunch is available for purchase on both days.

REGISTER: https://tickets.huntington.org/events/5f6b564a-2b16-be69-f2d8-800611a80d6e

To request a media pass to attend the conference in person, please email huntingtonnews@huntington.org.

To attend the free graduate seminars and/or the free Ridge Lecture in Literature on Wed., Feb. 2, separate registration is required here.

Please refer to COVID-19 safety protocols here.

LIVESTREAM

Free livestream link (valid for both Thurs., Feb. 3, and Fri., Feb. 4) will be sent in registration confirmation email.

REGISTER: https://tickets.huntington.org/events/017e5b2e-6b4d-f7fb-406e-06c7e2f6fa48

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

To view the conference schedule visit https://www.huntington.org/joycean-cartographies

PARTICIPATING SPEAKERS

Ato Quayson (Stanford University)

Catherine Flynn (University of California, Berkeley)

Cóilín Parsons (Georgetown University)

Colleen Jaurretche (University of California, Los Angeles)

David Kurnick (Rutgers University)

Eric Bulson (Claremont Graduate University)

Greg Winston (Husson University)

Karen R. Lawrence (President, The Huntington)

Karen Tei Yamashita (University of California, Santa Cruz)

Karla Nielsen (The Huntington)

Katherine O'Callaghan (University of Massachusetts, Amherst)

Kevin Dettmar (Pomona College)

Leah Senatro (University of California, Irvine)

Malcolm Sen (University of Massachusetts, Amherst)

Marilyn Reizbaum (Bowdoin College)

Megan Cole (University of California, Irvine),

Michelle Clayton (Brown University)

Nico Israel (CUNY Graduate Center/Hunter College)

Paul Saint-Amour (University of Pennsylvania)

Rishona Zimring (Lewis & Clark College)

Shinjini Chattopadhyay (Georgia Institute of Technology)

Steve Hindle (W.M. Keck Foundation Director of Research, The Huntington)

Vicki Mahaffey (University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign)

About The Huntington The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is a cultural and educational institution of global significance. Building on Henry E. and Arabella Huntington's renowned collections, The Huntington supports research and promotes education in the arts, humanities, and botanical sciences through the growth and preservation of its collections; the development of a community of scholars, school programs, and partnerships; and the display and interpretation of its extraordinary resources for diverse audiences. The Huntington is located at 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, California, 12 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Visitor information: huntington.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joycean-cartographies-navigating-a-new-century-of-ulysses-301469361.html

SOURCE The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens