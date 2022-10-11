Jøyus Expands Wine Offerings with New Non-Alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon

Award-winning non-alcoholic winery continues to answer its customers' needs with their groundbreaking new non-alcoholic red wine

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its delicious, well-balanced and award-winning non-alcoholic wines, Jøyus is expanding its current collection. The brand will now offer a non-alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon along with its other still and award-winning sparkling alcohol removed wines.

Non-alcoholic reds are notoriously difficult. We've been working on ours for a long time.

The brand was founded to provide a solution for individuals who don't drink when socializing. Founder Jess Selander has been sober for 17 years and understands the struggle of being stuck with subpar drink choices while friends crack open a bottle of champagne or sip on a glass of traditional wine.

"Non-alcoholic reds are notoriously difficult. We've been working on ours for a long time. I think being sober, I approach non-alcoholic wine making differently. We're doing things nobody else is doing and I can't wait for people to try our new Cab."

Jøyus' latest varietal is a classic red wine, a non-alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon. The perfectly balanced wine is aged on American oak and retains the tannins, complexity and warmth of a traditional Cabernet but with the alcohol gently removed. Jøyus' red wine contains notes of ripe dark berries, aged oak, and undertones of vanilla and is only 25 calories per serving.

As the first 100% sober and woman-owned non-alcoholic winery in the country, Jøyus is dedicated to supporting its customers and their sober journey, whatever that may look like. The brand creates the same sophisticated feeling and experience through elegant labeling and chic designs. These bottles look right at home next to traditional premium wines.

"Whether someone wants to be putting a pause on alcohol for a glass, a night, or the rest of their lives, Jøyus is here for them. They won't feel any less like an adult or an afterthought at a party with our premium drinks. No matter your reason, we have your back. Everyone deserves to feel included in get-togethers and festivities!"

Other Jøyus non-alcoholic wines include a still rosé, a sparkling rosé and a sparkling white wine. At the San Francisco International Wine Competition, the white won bronze and the sparkling rosé won gold—making it the first on the market to win gold in such a prestigious wine competition.

For more information, visit drinkjoyus.com or contact alexa@teamchicexecs.com .

About Jøyus:

As the first 100% sober- and woman-owned winery, Jøyus allows everyone to enjoy the same feel and taste of their favorite glass of wine, just with the alcohol removed. Winning awards at The San Francisco International Wine Competition, more internationally at IWSC in London and with thousands upon thousands of bottles sold shows that people are ready for premium non-alcoholic wine experience. Follow them on @drinkjoyus .

SOURCE Jøyus