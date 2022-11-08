JPA Health's Carrie Jones Named to PRWeek's Health Influencer 30

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPA Health, a full-service, independent marketing and communications agency, today announced the agency's CEO Carrie Jones, has been named to PRWeek's Health Influencer 30 list which identifies prominent players influencing pharma and healthcare communications.

"Having the ability to meaningfully impact the way people understand and interact with their health has always been a passion point for me, both professionally and personally," said Jones. "While it's increasingly challenging to reach and engage fragmented audiences to positively influence the patient experience, this is a skill in which JPA Health thrives. It has been an honor to spearhead the development and growth of such an inspiring group of health specialists."

This marks Jones' second appearance on the publication's Health Influencer list. Jones is well-known for providing strategic insights and crisis support for clients while growing the firm exponentially. Her expertise spans healthcare marketing, public relations, and advocacy—always through the lens of national and global health trends. As an industry veteran, she has served hundreds of clients over her career, and she currently provides senior counsel to life science companies and non-profit organizations.

In large part to Jones' leadership, this year JPA Health has been awarded the prestigious honor of International PR Network's Agency of the Year and recognized as a finalist for MM+M's Midsize Agency of the Year. In 2021, JPA received the triple crown of accolades, including PRWeek's Outstanding Small Agency of the Year, MM+M's Midsize Agency of the Year and Modern Healthcare's Agency of the Year.

"The past few years have underlined once again the vital work carried out by PR professionals in the healthcare and pharma spaces across numerous areas of communication," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek US. "The outstanding PR pros on the Health Influencer 30 list are doing really important work and blazing a trail in best practice."

The Health Influencer 30 list is composed of the most prominent players influencing healthcare and pharma PR. It includes client-side communicators, healthcare executives at major U.S. and global PR firms and specialist health agency leaders.

