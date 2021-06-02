JPG Investments Inc. Acquires Common Shares of Playmaker Capital Inc.

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - This news release is issued by JPG Investments Inc. ("JPG") pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares (the "Common Shares") of Playmaker Capital Inc. (formerly Apolo III Acquisition Corp.) (the "Issuer").

JPG announces that it has acquired Common Shares in connection with the reverse-takeover (the "Reverse Takeover") of the Issuer by Playmaker Capital Inc. ("Old Playmaker"), which was completed on May 31, 2021. Pursuant to the Reverse Takeover, Old Playmaker amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer and the shareholders of Old Playmaker became the shareholders of the Issuer. In connection with the Reverse Takeover, the Issuer changed its name to "Playmaker Capital Inc.". The Reverse Takeover was approved by shareholders of the Issuer at a special meeting held on May 26, 2021. Pursuant to the Reverse Takeover, JPG was issued 26,569,781 Common Shares. JPG acquired each Common Share in exchange for one (1) common share of Old Playmaker (the "Old Playmaker Shares"), after taking into account the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of Old Playmaker Shares at a ratio of 2.5 pre-Consolidation Old Playmaker Shares to one (1) post-Consolidation Old Playmaker Share. The Consolidation occurred immediately prior to the Reverse Takeover and the acquisition of the Common Shares by JPG.

Upon completion of the Reverse Takeover, JPG acquired beneficial ownership and control over 26,569,781 Common Shares, representing approximately 15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 14.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a fully-diluted basis.

JPG acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control, or direction over securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of warrants, or otherwise.

JPG is party to a board nomination agreement with the Issuer, Relay Ventures Fund III L.P, Relay Ventures Parallel Fund III, and Jordan Gnat dated May 31, 2021, pursuant to which JPG has agreed to vote or cause to be voted all Common Shares controlled or beneficially owned by it in favour of the director nominees duly nominated by the board of directors of the Issuer and included in the Issuer's management information circular in respect of each meeting of the Issuer's shareholders at which directors are to be elected.

The Common Shares acquired pursuant to the Reverse Takeover were acquired in reliance upon the business combination exemption under section 2.11 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions.

JPG is wholly-owned by Jordan Gnat, who personally holds 3,000,000 options of the Issuer.

SOURCE JPG Investments Inc.