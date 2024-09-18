|
18.09.2024 11:45:00
JPMorgan Chase: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
For many investors, and not a few analysts, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is best-in-class among the large U.S. banks. Led by longtime Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, the company is a powerhouse in numerous segments of banking, including but certainly not limited to commercial lending, investment banking, and credit card issuance.In fact, its stock is the best performer year to date among the big four U.S. banks, which also includes Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo. It also happens to be the only member of the quartet that is currently outpacing the S&P 500 index so far this year. Its encouraging fundamental performance puts JPMorgan Chase on top of those rankings, but there has been a hiccup or two lately. Are its shares worth adding to your portfolio regardless?Much of JPMorgan Chase's prominence comes from pure size. It's on top of the banking heap in this country in terms of core fundamentals like revenue and total assets, and its stock is the clear No. 1 when measured by market cap. It's also got the largest footprint, with more than 5,100 branches throughout the country. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chase Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Chase Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JPMorgan Chase & Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs
|17 100,00
|0,29%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|188,46
|-0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.