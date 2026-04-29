Chase Aktie
WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041
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29.04.2026 18:47:05
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Just Warned Investors of a Potential Debt Crisis. Here's What Investors Should Do.
Speaking at a conference in Norway earlier this week, Jamie Dimon, the iconic CEO of investment bank JPMorgan Chase, said there could be a bond crisis if rising levels of government debt worldwide are not addressed soon. "The way it's going now, there will be some kind of bond crisis, and then we'll have to deal with it," Dimon told attendees at the conference.Generally, a bond crisis occurs when investors lose confidence in government bonds and begin selling them in large quantities, sending bond prices down and yields -- which move in the opposite direction of prices -- suddenly higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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