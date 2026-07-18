Alliance One International Aktie
WKN DE: A14V40 / ISIN: US0187723012
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18.07.2026 21:03:00
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Thinks AI Spending Is Going to Reach $1 Trillion Next Year
The market got great news from the big banks this week. All five of the largest U.S. banks reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, and they were almost uniformly outstanding. But although the U.S. consumer appears healthy, it was market-related activity like initial public offerings (IPOs) that really stood out.JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) led the earnings parade as the two top investment banks in the country, and these divisions drove high growth in the quarter; investment banking revenue increased 45% year over year at JPMorgan Chase and 55% at Goldman Sachs.CEOs at both banks said they see more opportunity around the corner, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a big role. In fact, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he thinks AI spend is going to reach $1 trillion next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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