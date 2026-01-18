Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
18.01.2026 23:02:26
JPMorgan Chase Is About to Take Over the Apple Card Business From Goldman Sachs. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Goldman Sachs is a leading force in capital markets and investment banking activities. But it just showed once again that it could not figure out how to successfully break into consumer banking. The financial services institution has decided to sell the $20 billion Apple Card portfolio, a program it has run since its inception in 2019, to Wall Street rival JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). The transaction is expected to close in 24 months, according to the press release.Here's what investors need to know.Image source: JPMorgan Chase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
