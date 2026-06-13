Chase Aktie
WKN: 863380 / ISIN: US16150R1041
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13.06.2026 07:15:00
JPMorgan Chase Is Eyeing 7% Net Interest Income Growth. Why That Goal Just Got Easier to Believe.
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is one of the largest banks in the world, with a business that spans from the local corner bank to investment banking (it is one of the companies helping out with the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO). That said, its results are heavily impacted by changes in interest rates. Here's a look at the company's 7% net interest income target for 2026 and why it may need to raise it.When rates rise, JPMorgan Chase can charge higher interest rates on the loans it makes. And it can drag its feet when it comes to increasing the rates it pays to its bank customers. The outcome is higher net interest income. However, if rates fall, the bank's net interest income declines because it charges lower interest rates on its loans. It has no choice if it wants to remain competitive. And it takes time to lower the rates it pays depositors, further compounding the headwind. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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