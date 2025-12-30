Berkshir a Aktie

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

30.12.2025 11:45:00

JPMorgan Chase Is Getting New Strategic Leadership, Courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is going to look different in 2026. Buffett, of course, is stepping down as the company's chief executive officer, to be replaced by longtime company executive Greg Abel. However, that's not the only major change in the executive ranks. Todd Combs, who was once considered a possible replacement for the Berkshire CEO, is also departing to take a high-level position at top U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). Here's a look at his new job and how this move might affect both his former and current employers.Combs, notable for being one of Berkshire's top investment lieutenants (along with Ted Weschler) brought in to potentially succeed Buffett, jumped ship to JPMorgan Chase in December. The bank announced that Combs would be a key figure in its recently announced Security and Resiliency Initiative (SRI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
