JPMorgan Chase Is Planning to Raise Expenses Significantly Again. Should Investors Be Worried?

In 2021, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) had noninterest expenses of $71.3 billion. In 2022, expenses rose nearly 7% to $76.1 billion. For 2023, management is guiding for another 6.5% boost to expenses to bring them to roughly $81 billion.JPMorgan is a best-in-breed bank stock, but if you want to rile up investors and analysts, raising expenses steadily is an easy way to do it, especially with multiple peers holding expenses flat or managing minimal growth. Should investors be concerned after two big years of expense increases at the largest bank in the U.S.? Let's take a look.As described in its fourth-quarter earnings presentation, JPMorgan will see higher expenses due to higher labor costs and additional hiring, and higher deposit assessment fees to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Additionally, the bank will continue to invest in its tech infrastructure and is planning to hire more bankers and advisors, build more branches, and spend more on marketing.