JPMorgan Chase Just Delivered a Knockout Quarter, but Can the Stock Keep Rising?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There was very little to dislike about JPMorgan Chase 's (NYSE: JPM) second-quarter earnings report.The largest bank in the U.S. by assets reported nearly $14.5 billion in profits on revenue of $41.3 billion, blowing past consensus estimates. Profits grew 67% year over year, while revenue jumped 34%.JPMorgan Chase also significantly raised its full-year guidance, giving investors everything they could want and then some. But with the shares already trading at a premium valuation, can the stock keep rising from here? Let's take a look.Continue reading