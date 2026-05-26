JPMorgan Chase Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT110244
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26.05.2026 02:15:00
JPMorgan Chase Says It Is Comfortable With $50 Billion in Private Credit Exposure. Should Investors Be?
BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) has limited withdrawals from a large private credit fund. Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) has done the same thing with some of its private business development companies (BDCs). These decisions signal that Wall Street is nervous about private credit markets. And still JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is happy to have $50 billion in exposure to the space. Should you be OK with that? It's all relative.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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