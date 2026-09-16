JPMorgan Chase Stock Is Beating Nu This Year, but Only One of Them Had Positive Free Cash Flow Last Year

The banking landscape is shifting as traditional giants meet digital disruptors. Should you stick with the fortress of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) or embrace the high-growth trajectory of Nu (NYSE:NU) in 2026?

JPMorgan is the largest bank in the United States, offering stability and massive scale. Nu, the parent company of Nubank, is a digital-first leader revolutionizing finance across Latin America. Comparing these two means weighing the reliability of an established global titan against the explosive expansion potential of a fintech powerhouse.

JPMorgan operates a massive firm within the financial stocks category serving consumers, small businesses, and institutions. According to its latest annual report filed for 2025, it serves nearly 86.6 million consumers and approximately 7.4 million small businesses. The firm continues to expand its physical reach with new branches in markets like Massachusetts and Chicago while also leasing office space in Frisco, Texas.

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