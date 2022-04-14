JPMorgan Chase Unveils Design For New Global Headquarters; Project To Be Completed By 2025-end

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM) unveiled the design for its new state-of-the-art global headquarters at 270 Park Avenue. The 1,388-foot, 60-story skyscraper will be New York City's largest all-electric tower with net zero operational emissions and will be 100% powered by renewable energy sourced from a New York State hydroelectric plant. The project is the first under New York City's Midtown East Rezoning plan. It is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2025.

During the building period alone, the project will create more than 8,000 construction jobs, the company said. The new building will house up to 14,000 employees, and will offer 2.5 times more outdoor space on the ground level of Park and Madison Avenues.