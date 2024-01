JPMorgan Chase's Moat Revealed: What Investors Can Learn From the Banking Giant

Big banks kicked off earnings season, with some giants reporting fourth-quarter earnings on Friday. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) posted good results for the quarter and finished the year with a record profit of nearly $50 billion.The bank's solid results are due to its discipline in managing risk and maintaining sound financial footing to navigate anything the economy throws at it. Here's why JPMorgan Chase remains one of the top banks investors can buy today.JPMorgan's recent earnings report crushed expectations, beating analysts' revenue and earnings-per-share estimates and marking the sixth consecutive quarter the bank beat earnings estimates. The bank also posted stellar performance metrics that blew its banking peers out of the water, illustrating why it's the largest bank in the U.S.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel