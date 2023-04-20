|
20.04.2023 18:00:29
JPMorgan Chase's robo-investor
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.JPMorgan Chase wants to get its bankers "on the apps," or, more precisely, its app. The company is seeking to patent a method for "matching investors with companies." First, this system collects a whole lot of data. On the company side, this system will collect information on factors like a company's focus and market size, existing capital raised, its age and location. On the investor side, this system will take into account factors like an investor's industry preferred "funding style." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!