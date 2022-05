JPMorgan Chase's U.K. Digital Banking Experiment Looks Promising

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Roughly eight months ago, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), America's largest bank, launched a digital consumer bank in the United Kingdom. The goal was not only to establish a presence in the U.K. consumer banking market but also to pilot a digital banking model that could be scaled to other countries as JPMorgan Chase expands internationally. So far, while it's still early, JPMorgan Chase seems to be making good progress in the U.K. Let's take a look.Breaking into consumer banking in new international markets is not easy, not even for a bank as big as JPMorgan Chase. There are already well-established brands in new markets, and breaking in typically requires significant investment like buying or building bank branches, corporate offices, and data centers. JPMorgan decided to essentially launch its own digital challenger in the U.K., with fintech being all the rage and brick-and-mortar banking being less favorable these days. Additionally, JPMorgan believed a digital bank would be a less costly route that could be more flexible in experimenting with. So far, the bank appears to be off to a good start.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading