|
05.05.2023 15:00:00
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Investor Notice of Delisting
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Notice of Delistings - effective from 22 May 2023
DUBLIN, Ireland, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please note that effective from 22/05/2023 (the "Delisting Date") certain ETF trading lines in EUR and USD detailed at the link below will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"). The impacted funds are as follows:
- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (acc)
- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM EUR Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond UCITS ETF - EUR (acc)
- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
To view the full details, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm54220-notice-of-delisting-lse-0523-ce-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Andrew Whitchurch
07305162767
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.