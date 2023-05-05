05.05.2023 15:00:00

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Shareholder Notice

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index UCITS ETF Shareholder Notice - effective from 19 May 2023

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that it is intended to update the supplement (the "Supplement") in respect of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") to reflect that the Sub-Fund may invest in contingent convertible bonds, subject to a maximum investment of 5% of the Sub-Fund's Net Asset Value. The Supplement will also be updated to include a risk disclosure in respect of these investments and a cross-reference to the further details regarding these instruments contained in the Prospectus.

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/notice-usd-cbrei-esg-ucits-etf-0523-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan
Andrew Whitchurch
07305162767

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


