05.05.2023 15:00:00
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Shareholder Notice
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index UCITS ETF Shareholder Notice - effective from 19 May 2023
DUBLIN, Ireland, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that it is intended to update the supplement (the "Supplement") in respect of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") to reflect that the Sub-Fund may invest in contingent convertible bonds, subject to a maximum investment of 5% of the Sub-Fund's Net Asset Value. The Supplement will also be updated to include a risk disclosure in respect of these investments and a cross-reference to the further details regarding these instruments contained in the Prospectus.
