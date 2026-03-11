JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
|
11.03.2026 14:27:00
JPMorgan Expects a Market Correction Due to the War. How Large?
Amazingly, after plummeting on Monday morning over fears of a larger-than-expected war in the Middle East and spiking oil prices -- well over $110 a barrel over the weekend -- the S&P 500 index ended the trading session in the black. What happened to turn a plunging market back up?President Donald Trump said in an interview Monday that "the war is very complete, pretty much," indicating that the conflict with Iran may be near an end. Markets bought it, and the S&P 500 reversed direction while oil prices fell back below $90 a barrel (for Brent crude).Yet investment bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has said that it expects a correction in the stock market of as much as 10% from the peak it hit on Jan. 28. (Technically, a correction is a market drop of 10% to 20%, while a larger drop than that signals a bear market.) The S&P 500 is now about 2.9% below that peak. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
16:04
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier JPMorgan Chase-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in JPMorgan Chase von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06:00
|JPMorgan marking down loan portfolios of private credit groups (Financial Times)
|
09.03.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verliert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|NYSE-Handel So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)