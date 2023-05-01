|
01.05.2023 18:58:33
JPMorgan Gets First Republic: This 1 Indicator Says Don't Be Too Quick to Buy
The FDIC took over First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC), and sold it to JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) in a deal that came together over the weekend, giving JPMorgan a lot of wealthy (and profitable) new banking relationships. Does the deal make it worth buying? Not so fast, says Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall. In this video, he breaks down the three things investors should know first, and explains why Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) might be more attractive right now. *Stock prices used were from the morning of May 1, 2023. The video was published on May 1, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!