JPMorgan Plans Hiring Spree En Route to Ambitious Goal

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.A hundred billion dollars isn't cool. You know what's cool? A trillion dollars.Twelve zeroes comprise the central motivation behind JPMorgan 's new plan, announced Monday at the bank's investor day. The banking juggernaut plans to bring on 1,300 advisors to its wealth management division over the next three years, as the unit marches toward $1 trillion in assets under management.Continue reading