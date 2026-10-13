JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
|
13.10.2026 12:53:39
JPMorgan Q3 Net Profit Up 6% - Update
(RTTNews) - US investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported Tuesday that net income for the third quarter grew to $15.31 billion or $5.57 per share from $14.39 billion or $5.07 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding special items, adjusted net income was $15.8 billion or $5.75 per share.
The provision for credit losses was $2.74 billion, reflecting a net reserve build of $539 million and net charge-offs of $2.2 billion, compared to last year's $3.40 billion, reflecting a net reserve build of $810 million and net charge-offs of $2.6 billion.
Total net revenue on a reported basis grew 8 percent to $50.17 billion from last year. On a managed basis, net revenue was $50.91 billion, up 8 percent from $47.12 billion in the same quarter last year.
Net interest income grew 13 percent to $27.1 billion from last year, while it was up 6 percent to $24.7 billion, excluding Markets, driven by higher deposit balances, higher balances in Card Services and higher wholesale loan balances, partially offset by the impact of lower rates.
Non-interest revenue was up 3 percent to $23.8 billion from last year, while it was up 7 percent, excluding Markets, to $15.9 billion from last year.
Noninterest expense was $27.30 billion, up 12 percent, driven by higher compensation, including higher revenue-related compensation and growth in front office employees, as well as higher brokerage expense and distribution fees, higher marketing expense and higher technology expense.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, JPM is trading on the NYSE at $326.03, down $8.46 or 2.53 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Analysen zu JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.05.26
|JPMorgan Chase Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.26
|JPMorgan Chase Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.04.26
|JPMorgan Chase Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.26
|JPMorgan Chase Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|287,45
|-4,10%