JPMorgan Q3 Net Profit Up 6% - Update

(RTTNews) - US investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported Tuesday that net income for the third quarter grew to $15.31 billion or $5.57 per share from $14.39 billion or $5.07 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding special items, adjusted net income was $15.8 billion or $5.75 per share.

The provision for credit losses was $2.74 billion, reflecting a net reserve build of $539 million and net charge-offs of $2.2 billion, compared to last year's $3.40 billion, reflecting a net reserve build of $810 million and net charge-offs of $2.6 billion.

Total net revenue on a reported basis grew 8 percent to $50.17 billion from last year. On a managed basis, net revenue was $50.91 billion, up 8 percent from $47.12 billion in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income grew 13 percent to $27.1 billion from last year, while it was up 6 percent to $24.7 billion, excluding Markets, driven by higher deposit balances, higher balances in Card Services and higher wholesale loan balances, partially offset by the impact of lower rates.

Non-interest revenue was up 3 percent to $23.8 billion from last year, while it was up 7 percent, excluding Markets, to $15.9 billion from last year.

Noninterest expense was $27.30 billion, up 12 percent, driven by higher compensation, including higher revenue-related compensation and growth in front office employees, as well as higher brokerage expense and distribution fees, higher marketing expense and higher technology expense.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, JPM is trading on the NYSE at $326.03, down $8.46 or 2.53 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com