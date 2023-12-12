|
12.12.2023 06:35:52
JPMorgan to outsource US$500 billion custody business in Hong Kong, Taiwan: sources
JPMORGAN Chase is set to outsource the operations of its local custody business in Hong Kong and Taiwan with Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered in the race for the mandate, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
